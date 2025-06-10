Maye has looked sharp in practice of late, according to Evan Lazar of Patriots.com.

Maye turned in another solid effort during Monday's minicamp session, continuing a trend that has seen the young QB demonstrate signs of improvement this spring as he adjusts to new offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' system. Though the team's practices at this stage are of the non-contact variety, Maye's progress is nonetheless encouraging, with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft noting that he's "starting to really find a stride" as next month's training camp approaches. After logging 2,276 passing yards and a 15:10 TD:INT in 13 appearances as a rookie, Maye enters his second campaign entrenched as New England's starting QB, with the 22-year-old's 2025 fantasy prospects buoyed by a series of offseason additions aimed at improving his supporting cast. While it remains to be seen how productive the team's re-tooled passing game will be, the North Carolina product's running ability could still help him land him on the fantasy radar.