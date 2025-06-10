Maye has looked sharp in practice of late, according to Evan Lazar of Patriots.com.

Per Lazar, Maye turned in another solid effort during Monday's minicamp session, continuing a trend that has seen the young QB demonstrate signs of improvement this spring as he adjusts to new offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' system. Though the team's practices at this stage are of the non-contact variety, Maye's progress is nonetheless encouraging, with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft noting that he's "starting to really find a stride" as next month's training camp approaches. After logging 2,276 passing yards and a 15:10 TD:INT ratio in 13 appearances as a rookie, Maye enters his second campaign as a pro entrenched as New England's franchise QB, with the 22-year-old's 2025 fantasy prospects buoyed by a series of offseason additions aimed at improving his supporting cast. While it remains to be seen how productive the team's re-tooled wideout corps will be out of the gate this season, a context that affects Maye's short-term upside, the North Carolina product's wheels could still help him land him on the fantasy lineup radar, even if the Patriots passing attack takes time to gel.