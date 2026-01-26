Maye completed 10 of 21 passes for 86 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Broncos in the AFC Championship Game.

Maye managed to complete deep shots of 31 and 20 yards but was ineffective as a passer for most of the game. However, he took advantage of a turnover by Jarrett Stidham late in the second and punched in New England's only touchdown of the game with a six-yard scramble two plays later. Maye hasn't moved the offense very effectively in the Patriots' last two matchups, though he protected the ball against the Broncos and did enough to become the second-youngest quarterback to start the Super Bowl, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.