Maye completed 10 of 21 passes for 86 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Broncos in the AFC Championship Game. He added 65 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Maye managed to complete deep shots of 31 and 20 yards but was ineffective as a passer for most of the game. However, he took advantage of a turnover by Jarrett Stidham late in the second and punched in New England's only touchdown of the game with a six-yard scramble two plays later. Maye hasn't moved the offense very effectively in the Patriots' last two matchups, though he protected the ball against the Broncos and used his legs well, finishing second on New England in rushing yards (65) behind Rhamondre Stevenson (71) on a day when blizzard conditions made the sledding difficult -- especially for both teams' passing games -- in the second half.