Maye completed 30 of 46 passes for 287 yards with a touchdown and an interception and added four rushes for 11 yards in the Patriots' 20-13 loss to the Raiders on Sunday. He also committed a fumble recovered by New England.

Beginning his what is to be his first full season as a starter, Maye fought an uphill battle for most of the afternoon in a game where the Patriots found themselves down 7-0 after the game's opening possession. He would ultimately help keep New England competitive with a two-yard touchdown toss to Demario Douglas to knot the score at 7-7 later in the first quarter, and he would also lead a late 10-play drive that would culminate in a field goal and put New England within seven points. Maye did an excellent job spreading the ball around by recording completions to nine different pass catchers, and he'll head into a Week 2 divisional road battle against what was a generous Dolphins secondary in Week 1 with plenty of momentum.