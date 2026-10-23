Maye completed 24 of 31 passes for 321 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while adding four rushes for 26 yards and another score in the Patriots' 30-24 loss to the Bears on Thursday.

Maye's final line was one that could have easily been generated in victory, but the 2024 first-round pick couldn't quite help the Patriots keep pace with the high-powered Bears offense. Nevertheless, Maye was able to post his second 300-yard effort in the last three games, while also tossing multiple touchdowns for the fourth straight contest. Maye connected with Rhamondre Stevenson and Eli Raridon from 48 and 30 yards, respectively, for those two scoring strikes, the former coming off a screen pass on the last play of the first half. Those big plays were preceded by Maye's seven-yard scoring run early in the second quarter, and he also pulled his season completion rate up to 65.9 percent with Thursday's highly efficient effort. The third-year signal-caller should have a good opportunity to stay hot in a Week 8 road matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 1.