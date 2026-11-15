Maye is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Lions in Munich after sustaining an ankle injury in the first quarter.

The injury occurred on the Patriots' first possession of the day, when Maye was taken down by the Lions' Aidan Hutchinson for a third-down sack. After getting checked out on the sideline, Maye made his way to the New England locker room for further evaluation. Tommy DeVito checked in at quarterback for the Patriots' second possession and will be under center for the rest of the game if Maye is unable to return.