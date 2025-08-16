Maye completed four of seven passes for 46 yards in Saturday's 20-12 preseason win over the Vikings.

The second-year QB didn't add any yards on the ground or toss any TDs in two drives before checking out of the contest, but Maye did help position the Patriots for an eight-yard TreVeyon Henderson rushing score in the first quarter. Maye got his supporting cast upgraded this offseason with the additions of Henderson and Stefon Diggs (knee), and New England is counting on the third overall pick in the 2024 Draft to take a big step forward in 2025.