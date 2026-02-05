Maye (right shoulder) practiced fully Wednesday.

Maye tended to a right shoulder injury after the Patriots' win in the AFC Championship Game at Denver that left him listed as limited last Wednesday and Thursday. He then missed Friday's practice due to an illness and emerged from the first week of Super Bowl LX prep with a questionable designation. After throwing "a good bit" Monday, Maye told Zack Cox of the Boston Herald, "I feel good. I'll be just fine." With an uncapped session to begin this week, Maye has backed up his statement and thus is set to lead the Patriots offense Sunday versus the Seahawks.