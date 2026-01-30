Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said Maye did not practice Friday due to a combination of illness and his right shoulder injury, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Maye managed a limited practice session Thursday, which included taking part in throwing drills, but his activity level has now been downgraded due to the addition of an ailment. He was also listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated injury report. Vrabel confirmed that if not for his new illness, Maye would have taken part in practice Friday, per Taylor Kyles of CLNSMedia.com. As such, it doesn't appear that there's any reason for elevated worry about Maye's health after Vrabel stated Thursday that there's "not much" concern about the status of the starting quarterback's shoulder. New England will have one more full week of practice to ramp up Maye's rep count in advance of Super Bowl LX against the Seahawks on Sunday, Feb. 8.