Maye completed 14 of 25 passes for 199 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions and added four carries for 18 yards in the Patriots' 35-6 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. He also committed two fumbles, losing one.

Maye's rough afternoon also included three sacks, and the multi-interception tally was already his second of the first three games of the new season. The 2024 first-round pick was only able to lead his team to two field goals, and two of his three turnovers were followed by Jaguars touchdowns on the ensuing drive. It's clear Maye misses No. 1 target A.J. Brown (IR, ankle), and although the latter's absence wasn't anywhere near as impactful in a Week 2 win over the Steelers where the defense held Pittsburgh to three points, it was glaring in a game where New England needed to consistently score points. Brown is still slated to miss several more games, and Maye will have plenty of pressure on him in a Week 4 road matchup against Josh Allen and the Bills.