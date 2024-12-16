Maye completed 19 of 23 pass attempts for 202 yards, one touchdown and one interception while rushing four times for 14 yards and another score in Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Cardinals.

Maye scored a pair of garbage-time touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help pad his fantasy score, but the rookie couldn't avoid throwing an interception for the sixth week in a row. The North Carolina product now owns a poor 1.3 TD/INT ratio through nine starts as a rookie. Maye could see a bump in projections in a road tilt against the Bills, assuming the Patriots fall behind big early and the weather is tolerable in Buffalo. That said, his value is limited to two-QB formats in Week 16.