Maye completed 19 of 29 passes for 259 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 24-23 win over the Falcons. He added eight rushing attempts for 20 yards and fumbled twice, losing one.

Maye threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to DeMario Douglas in the first quarter and added an 11-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs in the second quarter to produce the second-year quarterback's eighth multi-touchdown passing performance of the season. He was picked off in the third quarter, moving Maye's TD:INT to 17:4. Maye and the surging Patriots will take a six-game winning streak into their Week 10 trip to Tampa Bay, which is one of the toughest tests on New England's historically easy schedule.