Maye completed 14 of 17 passes for 203 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed three times for 11 yards and another score in the Patriots' 42-13 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Maye's ultra-efficient stat line underscores how effective he was throughout the afternoon, and given New England's all-around dominance, he didn't need to do much as a passer after a certain point. The second-year signal-caller was dominant when dropping back, and he connected with seven different targets overall while hitting Hunter Henry and Mack Hollins for his pair of scoring tosses. Maye added his second rushing touchdown of the campaign on a five-yard run to open the second quarter, and he'll be looking to extend his streak of games with two TD passes to four when New England visits Buffalo for a Week 5 road showdown next Sunday night.