The Patriots selected Maye in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, third overall.

Maye entered the 2023 season in contention to be the first overall pick after a remarkable first season as the starter at North Carolina, taking over for Sam Howell. He earned freshman All-American honors, throwing for 4,321 yards on a 66 percent completion rate with 38 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. Maye's athleticism was also on display as he ran for 698 yards and seven touchdowns. His supporting cast was not nearly as strong in 2023 and his numbers suffered. The completion rate dropped three percentage points, the interceptions increased to nine on fewer pass attempts, and he struggled against some of the tougher competition he faced like Clemson and North Carolina State. That opened the door for Maye to be surpassed by LSU's Jayden Daniels. Now Maye will take over for a Patriots team that is still looking for an answer at quarterback in the post-Tom Brady era. Maye has the talent to win the job out of training camp, but once the season starts, he will be tested given that New England is lacking in obvious skill position talent. In all, Maye has the prototypical size (6-foot-4, 223 pounds), arm strength and mobility of a modern NFL star quarterback, drawing comparisons to Los Angeles' Justin Herbert. He will have an uphill battle in making New England a winner once again and the team context may portend some struggles as a rookie. However, C.J. Stroud wasn't expected to take Houston to the playoffs as a rookie in 2023, either.