Coach Mike Vrabel noted of Maye (ankle) on Monday, "I wouldn't imagine him being available coming out of the bye," Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Adam Schefter of ESPN previously reported that the Patriots -- who are on bye this week -- were concerned that Maye fractured his ankle during Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Lions in Munich. However, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and ESPN, Vrabel indicated Monday that he'll avoid relaying any definitive diagnosis until the QB, who is en route from Germany, returns from abroad. At a minimum though, we'd expect Maye to miss the Patriots' Nov. 29 contest against the Chargers. In the meantime, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz suggests that the team is expected to explore the QB market in the coming days, specifically mentioning free agent Jimmy Garoppolo -- who has previously worked with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels -- as a potential fit.