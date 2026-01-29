Maye (shoulder) did not participate in throwing drills during the early portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Maye was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated injury report due to a right shoulder issue and seems destined for a similar designation Thursday. Head coach Mike Vrabel said Thursday that there's "not much" concern about Maye's shoulder injury, per Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site, and per Ben Volin of The Boston Globe, Vrabel confirmed that the issue was sustained during Sunday's 10-7 win over the Broncos in the AFC Championship Game. New England may simply intend to use the first half of their two-week practice period in advance of Super Bowl LX against the Seahawks on Sunday, Feb. 8, to allow their key starters some rest. If Maye doesn't begin to ramp up his activity level at practice Friday, expect him to do so next week.