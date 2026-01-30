Maye (shoulder) is not present at the early portion of Friday's practice open to the media, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Maye was officially listed as limited at Thursday's practice, as well as on Wednesday's estimated report, though when speaking Thursday head coach Mike Vrabel said there's "not much" concern about the starting quarterback's right shoulder injury. After Thursday's session, Maye said he did take part in throwing drills and is "looking forward to trying to get some more reps here and there and feel it out," a seeming indication that New England's plan is for him to ramp up his activity level next week, in advance of Super Bowl LX against the Seahawks. The release of Friday's official injury report will confirm whether or not Maye was able to get in any on-field reps.