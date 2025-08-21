Maye isn't in uniform in advance of Thursday's preseason game at the Giants, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Maye logged two drives apiece in both of the Patriots' first two exhibitions, completing seven of 12 passes for 58 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions, rushing twice for 16 yards and a TD and losing a fumble. He thus has a number of reps under his belt ahead of his second campaign after throwing for 2,276 yards and a 15:10 TD:INT on 66.6 percent passing and turning 54 carries into 421 yards and two scores in 13 regular-season appearances (12 starts) as a rookie.