Maye (right shoulder) was limited at Thursday's practice.

Maye emerged from Sunday's win in the AFC Championship Game at Denver with a right shoulder injury, and while he wasn't seen throwing during the open portion of Thursday's session, per Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston, the second-year quarterback told Mike Kadlick of CLNSMedia.com afterward that he did throw and that he's "looking forward to trying to get some more reps here and there and feel it out." The Patriots' Super Bowl LX matchup with the Seahawks is still 10 days away on Sunday, Feb. 8, giving Maye plenty of time to get as close to 100 percent as possible.