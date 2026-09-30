Maye was listed with a right shoulder injury on the Patriots' initial Week 4 practice report but was a full participant.

Though he took every rep Wednesday and is on track to start Sunday's game in Buffalo, the lingering shoulder injury could at least partially explain Maye's rough start to the season. After finishing as the runner-up to the Rams' Matthew Stafford in the MVP balloting in 2025, Maye has been an early disappointment for fantasy managers, completing 63.7 percent of his passes for 585 yards while posting a 1:6 TD:INT and losing a fumble through the Patriots' first three games. A road game against the undefeated Bills doesn't exactly represent a great bounce-back opportunity for Maye, who will face pressure from a Bills pass rush led by NFL sack leader Greg Rousseau.