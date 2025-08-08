Based on warmups, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site notes that Maye worked with the team's top offense.

Also out there with the second-year QB in that context were RB Rhamondre Stevenson, WRs DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte and Mack Hollins, along with TE Hunter Henry. Meanwhile WR Stefon Diggs wasn't spotted in warmups, which is not surprising given that he's bouncing back from an ACL tear he suffered Week 8 of last season. Coach Mike Vrabel previously indicated that "most everybody that's healthy should expect to play in the game," and Maye indeed appears to be on track to log snaps versus Washington.