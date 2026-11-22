Maye, who reportedly suffered a fractured right fibula last Sunday, is on track to miss at least six weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The timetable put forth by Rapoport suggests that Maye could make a run at a late-season return, or for the postseason, should New England qualify. Given that the Patriots are already close to the limit of how many players they can designate for return from IR, per Mike Reiss and Adam Schefter of ESPN, it's no lock that the QB will land on the list, but he's nonetheless facing an absence longer than the required four games that a placement on IR would mandate. For now, Tommy DeVito has been installed as the team's starter ahead of Week 12 action, with Behren Morton also on hand. Beyond that, Daniel Jones, who is likely to clear waivers Monday, could also be an option, though he's reportedly in no rush to pick his next destination assuming he goes unclaimed, as expected, Schefter and Rapoport note.