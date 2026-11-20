Maye has suffered a fractured right fibula that won't require surgery but is expected to sideline him for some time, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Maye was knocked out of Week 10 action on the first possession of this past Sunday's loss to the Lions in Munich. He already was expected to miss multiple games as a result of the injury, but with a diagnosis now available, he's now in rehab mode until further notice. A return at some point down the stretch likely will depend on the Patriots remaining in the playoff race, but for the time being Tommy DeVito will be under center in place of Maye.