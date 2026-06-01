Patriots' Drake Maye: Pats add new No. 1 wideout

Maye has a new No. 1 wide receiver after the Patriots traded for A.J. Brown from the Eagles on Monday, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

The deal did not become official until June 1 due to Philadelphia's salary-cap considerations, but it now caps what has been an exceptionally productive offseason for Maye and New England's offense. A three-time All-Pro and true alpha target for Maye, Brown is an upgrade over departed 2025 team receiving leader Stefon Diggs. Brown joins a capable No. 2 option in Romeo Doubs, who inked a four-year deal in free agency, plus TE Hunter Henry and returning WRs Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas and Kyle Williams. Maye, who has fully recovered from the shoulder injury he played through in Super Bowl XL against the Rams, thus looks primed for another step forward after finishing as the MVP runner-up in 2025. Across 17 regular-season appearances last year, he threw for 4,384 yards and a 31:8 TD:INT while adding 450 yards and four touchdowns on 103 carries. Maye figures to be one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in 2026 fantasy drafts, and his dual-threat skill set paired with New England's revamped receiving corps gives him the upside to justify those expectations.