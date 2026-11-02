Maye completed 16 of 20 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Dolphins. He added five rushing yards and a TD on eight carries.

While he failed to reach 200 passing yards for the third time in eight games this season, Maye put together a very efficient performance as he produced multiple TDs for a fifth straight game. All three scores came in the second half as the QB rallied the Patriots from a 13-3 deficit, hitting Kyle Williams for a 43-yard score in the third quarter and DeMario Douglas for a 48-yard strike in the fourth, while running for a two-yard TD in between. Maye appears to have gotten his recklessness under control, committing just one turnover in the last four contests, and he'll take a 15:8 TD:INT on the season into a Week 9 clash with the Packers.