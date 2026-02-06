Maye (right shoulder) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's Super Bowl LX against the Seahawks.

During the first week of Super Bowl prep, Maye was listed as limited last Wednesday and Thursday due to a right shoulder injury that he suffered in the AFC Championship Game win at Denver. He then missed practice last Friday before the Patriots listed him as questionable. However, Maye put together three consecutive full sessions this week, clearing him for the final contest of his second campaign. Through three playoff victories so far, he completed 43 of 77 passes for 533 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, rushed 24 times for 141 yards and one TD and fumbled six times (three lost).