For now, Maye -- who suffered a fractured right fibula during a Week 10 loss to the Lions -- remains on the Patriots' 53-man roster rather than injured reserve, with coach Mike Vrabel citing the "balance" the team is hoping to strike with regard to managing its remaining designated to return from IR slots, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Per Reiss, teams are limited to eight players that can be designated to return from the list over the course of the regular season and the Patriots are close to using them all. "Right now, he's not on injured reserve," Vrabel said Monday. "He's on the active roster, so that's where it is today. I think that those things are obviously fluid," adding, "but we want to try to give him every opportunity that we can to be back at some point in time. I don't know when that will be; I'm not sure. But also, try to manage the roster and do what we need to do to try to win each week." Back on Nov. 22, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Maye was on track to miss at least six weeks, a timetable would suggests that in a best case scenario, the QB could make a push for a late-season return, or for the postseason, should New England qualify. Heading into a Week 12 game against the Chargers, Tommy DeVito is slated to work as the team's starter, with rookie Behren Morton on hand as his backup. Additionally, there's the possibility that the team could consider Daniel Jones -- who the Colts let go Friday -- as an alternative option, but Vrabel has indicated that in the short term at least, adding another signal-caller is not something that's being planned.