Maye completed 22 of 37 passes for 221 yards with a touchdown and an interception while rushing five times for 26 yards in the Patriots' 34-15 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Maye's final numbers were serviceable enough to belie some of the difficulties he experienced throughout the afternoon, which included taking four sacks in addition to his pair of turnovers. The rookie couldn't lead the Patriots to any points until the game was out of reach in the fourth quarter and he connected with Austin Hooper for a 38-yard touchdown pass, extending his streak of at least one scoring toss to four games. Maye's pair of miscues led to a total of 10 points for the Dolphins, but he'll have a chance at redemption against an inconsistent Colts defense when the Patriots host Indianapolis in Week 13.