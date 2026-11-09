Maye completed 21 of 38 passes for 299 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions while adding one rush for three yards in the Patriots' 45-27 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Maye was constantly harassed by an aggressive Packers defense that sacked him four times for 27 total yards in losses while also constantly getting hands on his throws. Working with a receiving corps that welcomed back Mack Hollins (calf) from injured reserve but was still down A.J. Brown (knee) and Romeo Doubs (IR, shoulder), Maye threw his first interception on the second play of the game on a deep pass intended for Hollins, and his other two picks came during the second quarter. Two of the three INTs led to Green Bay touchdowns, and after throwing just eight interceptions over 17 regular-season games in 2025, Maye is up to 11 over nine contests this season following Sunday's game. The third-year signal-caller's first chance to atone comes in a Week 10 matchup against a seemingly improving Lions defense in Munich, Germany next Sunday.