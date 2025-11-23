Maye completed 22 of 35 passes for 294 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Bengals. He added 22 rushing yards on five carries.

The 294 yards were a season high for the second-year QB. Maye's INT did turn into a pick-six by Geno Stone in the second quarter, but he responded with a nine-play, 70-yard drive on the Patriots' next possession that was capped by a 28-yard TD strike to Hunter Henry. Maye will take a 21:6 TD:INT on the season through 12 games into a Week 13 tilt against the Giants.