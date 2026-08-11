Patriots' Drake Maye: Slated to sit out preseason opener

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said that he doesn't expect Maye to play in Thursday's preseason opener versus the Colts, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

While Vrabel noted that his decision on Maye's status is "subject to change," like most teams during the first week of the preseason, the Patriots are expected to prioritize playing time for players who are still competing for roster spots. After a spectacular sophomore campaign in 2025 in which he finished as the runner-up in the MVP balloting and led the Patriots to the Super Bowl, Maye will have to contend with a tougher schedule in 2026 but will have an improved pass-catching group to work with after New England lost Stefon Diggs but added A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs.