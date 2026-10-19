Maye completed 18 of 32 passes for 235 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed four times for 24 yards in the Patriots' 26-19 win over the Jets on Sunday.

Maye got A.J. Brown back from a four-game stint on injured reserve due to an ankle injury, but he lost Romeo Doubs to a shoulder injury on a 42-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. That TD was the first of the third-year signal-caller's trio of scoring tosses on the afternoon. Maye connected with DeMario Douglas (nine yards) and Hunter Henry (seven yards) for his other TD strikes, and although he and Brown managed to connect on only three of 10 targets, it was just the second game together for the duo. Maye and the Patriots are right back in action Thursday night for a Week 7 road showdown against the Bears.