Maye completed 22 of 37 passes for 269 yards with three touchdowns and one interception while adding eight rushes for 54 yards in the Patriots' 29-26 win over the Bills on Sunday. He threw a two-point conversion pass and committed three fumbles, losing one and recovering the other two.

Maye's eclectic stat line was reflective of New England's topsy-turvy win, one where the Patriots overcame a 17-7 halftime deficit and recorded the game-winning touchdown with 1:50 remaining to seal the comeback victory. The previously embattled 2024 first-round pick's day started off in positive fashion with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs to cap off New England's first possession, and he went back to Doubs from two yards out in the third quarter to bring New England within three. However, the Patriots were in danger of falling to 1-3 on the season when they found themselves down 26-21 as late as the two-minute warning, but Maye was able to connect with Efton Chism for a 23-yard scoring strike that the young receiver snared with one hand down the right sideline with 1:50 remaining. Maye's performance was a much needed bounce-back effort after he went into the game having thrown for no more than 208 yards in any of his first three games while generating a 1:6 TD:INT, and he'll look to carry over the momentum into a Week 5 home showdown against the surprisingly resurgent Raiders next Sunday.