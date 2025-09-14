Maye completed 19 of 23 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 10 times for 31 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-27 win over the Dolphins.

Maye tossed first-quarter touchdown passes of eight yards to Mack Hollins and 16 yards to Kayshon Boutte, then ran in a six-yard touchdown in the third quarter. The 2024 third overall pick has demonstrated consistent playmaking ability with his legs, reaching 30 rushing yards in seven of his first 14 NFL starts. This was only his fifth game with multiple touchdown passes, but Maye tied his career best in completion percentage Sunday, suggesting he's improving as a passer heading into a Week 3 home game against the Steelers, who have surprisingly allowed 31.5 points per game this season.