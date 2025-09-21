Maye completed 28 of 37 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Steelers. He added 45 rushing yards on seven carries.

The second-year QB found Hunter Henry for scores in the second and fourth quarters, but the rest of the Patriots' offense struggled on the afternoon, especially on the ground -- Maye led the team in rushing yards, and RBs Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson combined to lose three fumbles. Maye has a 5:2 TD:INT through three games to begin his sophomore season, but in Week 4 he faces a Panthers defense that surprisingly just shut out the Falcons, and his fellow 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix.