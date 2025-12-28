Maye completed 19 of 21 passing attempts for 256 yards and five touchdowns while rushing three times for 22 yards in Sunday's 42-10 win over the Jets.

Maye dissected the Jets for six touchdowns in as many drives, five of which came through the air. The recipients of Maye's five touchdown passes were Austin Hooper (two yards), Rhamondre Stevenson (22 yards), Stefon Diggs (three yards), Hunter Henry (13 yards) and Efton Chism (10 yards). Maye got the rest of the afternoon off after New England took a 42-3 lead in the third quarter, with Joshua Dobbs mopping up from there. The Patriots clinched first place in the AFC East with the win and would need a Week 18 win over the Dolphins coupled with a Denver loss to the Chargers to clinch the top seed in the AFC, which would come with a bye in the wild-card round. Maye and the rest of the starters should play as usual against the Dolphins with the No. 1 seed still in play for the Patriots.