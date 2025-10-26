Maye completed 18 of 24 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 32-13 win over the Browns. He added 50 rushing yards on seven carries.

The pick was his first turnover since Week 3, but otherwise it was another impressive performance from the second-year QB. Maye's 282 passing yards were his highest total since the Patriots' season opener, and he's fired multiple TD passes in six of eight games this season, leaving him with a 15:3 TD:INT. Maye will face a potentially tough test in Week 9 against a Falcons defense that had been stingy to begin the year, but that just gave up four passing TDs to Tua Tagovailoa.