Maye completed 18 of 26 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 25-19 win over the Saints. He added a team-high 28 rushing yards on nine carries and also ran in a two-point conversion.

The second-year QB was sharp right from the coin toss, hitting DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte for long TDs in the first quarter before adding another 29-yard score to Boutte just before halftime right after New Orleans had taken a 16-14 lead. Maye has tossed multiple touchdowns in four of the last five games, posting an impressive 9:1 TD:INT over that stretch and leading New England to three straight wins. He'll look to keep rolling in Week 7 against the Titans.