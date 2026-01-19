Maye completed 16 of 27 passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in the Patriots' 28-16 win over the Texans in the divisional round. He added 10 rushing yards on four carries but committed four fumbles, losing two.

In cold. wet conditions at Foxborough, ball security was the story of the day as the teams combined for eight turnovers. However, Maye was able to overcome his mistakes, hitting DeMario Douglas, Stefon Diggs and Kayshon Boutte for scores to book New England's tickets for the AFC Championship Game. Maye has a 4:2 TD:INT through his first two career playoff games but has lost three fumbles, and he might need to tighten things up in Denver next weekend if he's going to get his team through to the Super Bowl.