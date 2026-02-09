Maye completed 27 of 43 passes for 295 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 29-13 loss in the Super Bowl to the Seahawks. He added five rushes for 37 yards and also lost a fumble.

It's unclear if a nagging shoulder injury impacted Maye's performance, but he was stymied by Seattle's defense for the vast majority of Super Bowl 60. He had 60 passing yards through three quarters, and his most meaningful contribution to the game came on consecutive passes early in the final quarter, with the Patriots down three scores, when he found Mack Hollins for gains of 24 and 35 yards -- the latter of which went for a touchdown. Maye's performance was otherwise dominated by negative plays, as he was sacked six times for a loss of 43 yards, and he also turned the ball over three times - two of which led directly to touchdowns for the Seahawks. Though it was a disappointing close to the season, Maye had a breakout sophomore campaign by posting a 31:8 TD:INT while averaging 8.9 yards per attempt across 17 regular-season games.