Maye completed 23 of 33 passes for 178 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions while rushing seven times for 47 yards in the Patriots' 13-10 loss to the Seahawks on Wednesday.

The third-year signal-caller carried out a conservative gameplan with reasonable efficacy for three quarters before unraveling with a trio of fourth-quarter interceptions. Maye didn't throw a pass until the first play of New England's second possession, and he lost prized offseason addition A.J. Brown on the first series of the second half due to an ankle injury. The first two of Maye's interceptions led to Seattle's last 10 points of the night, and his final pick came on a poorly thrown lob into the end zone with 26 seconds remaining when it appeared New England was perfectly positioned for a game-tying field-goal attempt that would have forced overtime. Maye's three interceptions were a single-game career-high for the 2024 first-round pick, and it remains to be seen if he'll have Brown available for the Patriots' Week 2 home opener against the Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 20.