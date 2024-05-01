According to coach Jerod Mayo, Maye and veteran QB Jacoby Brissett are slated to compete for the Patriots' starting job in the coming months, Cameron Wolfe of NFL.com reports.

In relation to which of the signal callers will get the Week 1 assignment, Mayo noted "I would say we're going to compete all spring, we're going to compete during training camp, and the best player will start." As the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Maye is no doubt viewed as the team's QB of the future, but given his limited experience (just 26 collegiate starts) and that he doesn't turn 22 until August, it's plausible that he could work behind Brissett early on during his pro career. With that in mind, Maye's standing in re-draft leagues isn't as high as it is in dynasty formats, but the North Carolina's product's upside is undeniable, given that he has the prototypical size (6-foot-4, 223 pounds), arm talent and mobility of a potential star NFL quarterback.