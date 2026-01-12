Maye completed 17 of 29 passes for 268 yards, one touchdown and one interception while rushing 10 times for 66 yards in Sunday's 16-3 wild-card game win over the Chargers. He also fumbled twice, losing one.

Neither team scored a touchdown in the first half, though the Patriots took a 6-3 lead into the break after the defense bailed Maye out with a fourth-down stop by the goal line following his first-quarter interception. Maye's rough start extended into the third quarter, when he lost a fumble after the Patriots had worked their way into the red zone, but New England's defense continued to carry the team until Maye's 28-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Henry extended the lead to 16-3 with 9:45 remaining to provide a fourth-quarter cushion. The Patriots have already beaten as many winning teams in the playoffs as they did the entire regular season, and they will remain at home in the AFC divisional round against either the Texans or Steelers.