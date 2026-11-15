Maye (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Lions, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

After initially being deemed questionable to return to the contest, Maye will now target a possible return to action Nov. 29 against the Chargers following the Patriots' Week 11 bye. In his absence versus Detroit, Tommy DeVito is in at QB for the team, with Behren Morton on hand as the emergency No. 3 QB. Prior to his exit, Maye completed three of his four pass attempts for 48 yards and ran once for 11 yards.