Dawson (hamstring) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Ryan Hannable of WEEI Daily Mashup reports.

Dawson is still nursing the hamstring injury that caused him to miss significant time in training camp. It's possible that the Patriots are simply being cautious with their 2018 second-rounder, considering that Dawson was previously able to practice in limited fashion. It remains to be see whether the 21-year-old will suit up for Sunday's season-opener against the Texans.

