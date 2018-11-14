Dawson (hamstring) was officially activated off injured reserve by the Patriots on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Dawson was reaching the end of the 21-day return window as he returned to practice Oct. 24, but will now be able to make his NFL debut in 2018. The rookie second-round pick will now have the Patriots' bye in Week 11 so he should be good to go for the next game against the Jets on Nov. 25.