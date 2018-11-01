Dawson (hamstring) could return from injured reserve and play during Sunday's game against the Packers, Phil Perry of NBCsports.com reports.

Dawson, who landed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury sustained in training camp, returned to practice last week and appears to have managed a full recovery. With Eric Rowe (groin) having been placed on injured reserve earlier this week, New England currently has an open roster spot which Dawson could occupy. If the rookie were activated from injured reserve, he would be eligible to suit up against the Packers on Sunday. It remains unclear how the Patriots plan to approach Dawson's situation, but it's worth noting that he has a reasonable chance to see the field Week 9.