Patriots' Duke Dawson: Lands on IR
Dawson (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Dawson, a 2018 second-rounder, has been fighting through a hamstring injury for weeks and does not seem to have made significant steps in his recovery thus far. The Patriots reportedly plan to bring Dawson off injured reserve midway through the season, after the 21-year-old has gotten fully healthy. With this, Dawson is guaranteed to miss at least the first six games of the regular season. The move also allowed New England to promote wide receiver Riley McCarron from the practice squad to active roster, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
