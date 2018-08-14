Dawson has been a limited participant in the last two practices due to an undisclosed injury, Andrew Callahan of MassLive.com reports.

It's unclear exactly what Dawson is dealing with, but it's likely not too serious of an injury given that he has at least been on the practice field. Dawson was selected by the Patriots in the second round of the 2018 draft and is expected to play a limited role in New England's secondary this season.